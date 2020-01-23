Andhra Minister Hints At Abolition Of Legislative Council Amid Chaos Over 3-capital Bill

As the state of Andhra Pradesh juggles between Jagan Mohan Reddy's 3-capital bill and its stern opposition, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday hinted at the abolition of the Legislative Council. This comes after chairman MA Sharif referred the three-capital Bill to the Select Committee on Discretionary Powers. Satyanarayana also lashed out on TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and stated that he has murdered democracy.

'Naidu influenced Legislative Council Chairman'

Satyanarayana hit out at MA Sharif for sending the Bill to the Select Committee without holding voting for it. The Urban Development Minister also targetted TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for influencing the chairman of the Legislative Council. "How can a Bill be sent to the Select Committee without holding voting? The Council Chairman admitted that he sent the Bill to the Select Committee purely on the basis of his discretionary power, which proves how Naidu influenced him," ANI quoted Botsa Satyanarayana.

Furthermore, Satyanarayana alleged that Naidu has been trying to create a law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh by trying to project that something is happening. He also labeled the act of sending the bill to Select Committee as 'unethical' and stated that such acts force us to question the need of a council. "It was a very bad day in the history of the Legislative Council. BJP and PDF members suggested the Chairman go as per the rules. Despite that, the Chairman acted against the Constitution and the rule of law," he added.

Jagan Govt approves Andhra's three capitals

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government introduced the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, in the Assembly to give shape to its plan of having three capitals for the State, which is being opposed by farmers, who had given their land for development of Amaravati as the capital. Soon after the bill was introduced, Legislative Council voted against the Bill owing to the majority of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) in the council. The opposition won with 27 votes against the bill while only 13 members had voted for the bill.

