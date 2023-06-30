Andhra Police Book Chandrababu Naidu's PA, 44 TDP Cadres Over Protest

The Andhra Pradesh police have registered a case at Ramakuppam police station against 45 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from four different manuals in Kuppam, Chittoor district after they tried to stage a protest in front of the police station raising anti-police slogans. It is alleged that the TDP leaders obstructed the work of the police, prevented several complainants from entering the police station and also disrupted the traffic. Following this, a case was registered against the TDP leaders including the personal secretary of former-Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

Case registered at Ramakuppam police station

As per the police, the case was registered on the complaint given by Head Constable A Mani against the TDP leaders. According to the FIR accessed by Republic, Head Constable A Mani was on duty at Ramakuppam Police Station on June 28th. At around 12.1noon, Manohar, PA of Chandrababu Naidu along with 44 other leaders of TDP unlawfully gathered at an assembly and took a rally from the TDP office to Ramakuppam police station with TDP flags in their hands.

After they reached the police station, they started protesting against the police. As per sources, the TDP workers raised slogans against the Ramakuppam police and blocked the road from either side, resulting in a big traffic jam at the site. The entire traffic movement was blocked on the road leading from Vaniyambadi to Rajupeta Road. Not only this, the protestors also prevented several complainants from entering the police station and obstructed the duties of police personnel.

Despite repeated appeals from the police to move from the road, the protesters paid a deaf ear. Hence, on the complaint of the cop, a case was registered and further legal action is being taken.