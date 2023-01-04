Andhra Police Deny Permission For TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu's Rally In Home Turf Kuppam

After two instances of stampedes during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's roadshows in Nellore and Guntur districts, N Chandrababu Naidu, who had planned to tour Chittoor district from January 4, has been denied permission for conducting roadshows.

Chittoor police deny permission for Naidu’s tour

Notably, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday, faced the first hurdle from the latest order issued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government banning public meetings, rallies and roadshows on the municipal and panchayat roads and national and state highways.

Chittoor police denied permission to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to hold roadshows and public meetings during the three-day tour of his constituency, Kuppam, beginning Wednesday, January 4 to 6. The Palamaneru police had issued a notice to organiser PA Manohar asking him to abide by the new government order.

In a release, Palamaneru DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said since no reply was received by 10.30 pm on Tuesday, whoever organises or participates in the TDP’s roadshows and public meetings in Kuppam constituency would be considered to be in violation of the rules.

In a reply to the requisition made by Naidu's personal assistant Manohar seeking permission for Naidu's roadshows, Palamaner sub-divisional police officer CM Gangaiah asserted that no permission would be given to such roadshows of Naidu, as section 30 of the Police Act has been in force in the area from January 1 to 31.

"In the wake of incidents of law and order breakdown in the division in the past, the police have imposed section 30 of the Police Act. So, no permission would be given for the meetings on narrow roads, national and state highways," senior police official CM Gangaiah said.

The SDPO asked the TDP leaders to suggest specific areas other than the banned locations, where Naidu intends to hold his meeting and apply for permission for the same.

Quoting the GO, Gangaiah said the police would also suggest alternative locations away from public roads subject to the condition that the meetings should obstruct the free flow of traffic on public roads and for the safety of the travelling public.

The police official further warned that violators of the orders will be liable for prosecution as per the law.

8 TDP workers dead in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu’s rally in Nellore

Eight people died during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in the Nellore district allegedly due to a stampede. Several people, who were also injured in the incident, received treatment at the hospital.

The incident took place during TDP's 'Idem Karma Mana Rashtraniki' campaign against the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. Following the incident, Chandrababu Naidu visited the injured and the families of the deceased at the hospital.

3 dead in another stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's Guntur rally

Three people died in a stampede during a Telugu Desam Party's public meeting in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, January 1. According to sources, many were injured in the stampede apart from the three confirmed dead. During the previous incident on December 28, the TDP had announced Rs 10 lakh to each family of the deceased.