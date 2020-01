Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday detained YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and his supporter for organising a rally in favour of government's proposal of three capitals in the State. Earlier, police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the area. A rally that started from Penumaka village was scheduled to end at Tadepalli. YSRCP cadre and people carried placard and raised slogans in favour of decentralisation of power.