Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders for their misinformation over the YSR Free Crop Insurance plan, saying the state government paid Rs 3,783.25 crore to farmers in the last two years under the scheme.

The Minister told media at the party's central office on Wednesday, May 26, that the state government has chosen to build up its own insurance business to operate the Free Crop Insurance programme, which it has been doing so under the framework of PM Fasal Bhima Yojana until now.

AP Minister slams Chandrababu Naidu

He said that the previous government failed to pay premiums on a regular basis, causing farmers to suffer, as well as failing to process claims for which premiums had been paid. He claimed that the TDP government failed to handle insurance claims for farmers in the Pulivendula area because they were not included. After coming to office, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy donated Rs 112 crore to Kurasala Kannababuning the cropping date.

The Minister criticized TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for saying that the party had paid Rs 4,000 crore in insurance in four years, noting that only Rs 2,900 crore had been paid. The Minister provided a detailed breakdown of the former government's insurance registrations vs the current administration's registrations, stating that there has been a 122% rise.

Clarifying media allegations that a farmer received only Rs 16 in insurance, the minister stated it was a technical issue and that 8,000 persons received low claims (less than Rs 100) during the TDP government's last year in office. He also mentioned that 18,000 farmers had gotten over a lakh in insurance the day before.

Andhra Pradesh government brings new farm scheme

After announcing the new scheme, AP CM Reddy enumerated other incentives offered to farmers in the last two years, claiming that free crop insurance was simply one of the initiatives to demonstrate the government's dedication to agriculture growth and farmer welfare. Farmers have received a total of Rs 83,085.45 crore in aid through various initiatives, he noted. YSR Rythu Bharosa offered Rs 17,029.88 crore to more than half a crore farmers in the state, as well as Rs 3,788 crore in YSR Free Crop Insurance to 30.82 lakh farmers and Rs 1,038.46 crore in input subsidy to 13.56 lakh farmers. He stated Rs 1,261 crore in YSR Zero Interest Crop Loans were issued, including dues left unpaid by the previous government.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Facebook/PTI