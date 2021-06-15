Andhra Pradesh BJP President Attacks State Government For Not Providing Aid To Farmers

On Monday, June 14, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju condemned the state government for not providing any aid to the farmers while talking to the media.

The BJP President said, "The state government is not giving minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their crops but making false claims. The ruling party i.e. YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) is indulging in corruption in the name of a housing scheme. State BJP will hold agitation against the state government's anti-farmer policies".

Somu Veerraju said, "The state government is not in a position to provide MSP for crop yields. But the state government is blaming the Centre for not increasing the MSP. The state government has become a puppet in the hands of millers and middlemen. They are looting farmers under various names. The state government has not cleared the payments due under MSP. BJP is going to launch massive agitation for the protection of farmers' rights and increase of taxes in local bodies".

He further informed, "Another scheme is Housing for all under PMAY. In the name of providing houses for the poor, the state government is implementing PMAY. The Central government is giving 23,000 crores for 15 lakh houses. The State is giving land only. Now the state government is asking the Centre to develop all infrastructure. Then, what the state government is doing on its own? They simply renamed PMAY houses as Jagananna colonies. In the name of these colonies, YSRCP leaders have dug out hills and sold out those lands. Thus, huge corruption took place in the name of providing houses to the poor. All the central government schemes are being renamed in the name of CM Jagan and his father YSR. Thus, they are misusing the central government schemes".

"In Visakhapatnam, the ruling party is demolishing constructions in the guise of encroachments. Opposition parties are alleging that demolitions are being made out of political vendetta. As BJP, we opine that enquiry should be ordered with a high court judge. If the encroachments are proved, then the government can demolish them. But it is not correct to demolish constructions at the whims and fancies of the state government"

The BJP President said, "It is not true that the state government is imposing this burden as guided by the Centre. BJP will hold agitation against the increase of property tax ".

YSRC backs the Central's Farmer Bill

In September 2020, the YSRC had made critical remarks against the Congress for supporting the Dalal (middlemen) system by opposing the farm bills brought by the Centre, which aims at easing restrictions on inter-state trade of agricultural products, which the Congress included in its manifesto ahead of the elections. Further, the YSRC also mentioned the steps it took in Andhra Pradesh to bail farmers out of the agrarian crisis and wanted other states to implement them.

The Central decision on MSP

The farmers of the Nation have protested a long time to legalise MSP for all crops and scrap the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that making Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the basis of the total production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80 per cent of India’s total agricultural production.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credit: PTI/@SOMUVEERRAJU/@YSRCPARTY TWITTER)