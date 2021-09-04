Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Slams YSRCP Government Over 'misleading People' On PDS

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Ravela Kishore Babu accused the YSRCP government of misleading people regarding the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state by publicising themselves for work done by the Central government. Babu said, on Friday, that state governments receive funds for the PDS and essential commodities like wheat, rice, and sugar from the Central government which is provided to poorer people at a subsidised rate through those funds.

The state BJP vice president told ANI, "Andhra Pradesh government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is full of deceit and lies and is involved in false propaganda to mislead people. They are portraying as if they are giving the entire funds to this PDS system in the state which is not true. It is the Modi government that is giving funds to ensure that the poor people get ration at a highly subsidised rate."

He added that vehicles transporting ration for distribution have photos of former Andhra chief minister Rajasekhara Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy but there is no mention of the Central government.

"The Central government issued a circular to YSRCP government to put pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every ration shop but the state government clearly failed to do so. Instead, they put small posters that had CM Reddy's photo on the top and the PM's photo below it, which is against the protocol and is an insult to the institution of Prime Minister of India," Babu said.

'BJP workers are going to make people aware of the truth'

Babu said that the BJP government condemns this attitude of the state government. As per the party directive, BJP workers are going to make people aware of the truth regarding the PDS system through pamphlets, posters, banners, and social media, the BJP leader informed.

He said, "We are going to tell them that it is the Modi government that is providing them ration and even gave additional 5 kg rice for free along with the regular ration during the Covid times under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The Central government is spending thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of people and they should not be misled by the state government".

The BJP leader accused the YSRCP government of concealing facts in a conspiring way to gain political mileage and reiterated that the Central government is bearing a subsidy of Rs 33 per kg of rice being given to people through PDS.

