Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Rejig On Cards; 19 Out Of 23 Incumbent Ministers To Be Replaced

As the state prepares for the 2024 Assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is planning a Cabinet reshuffle, with up to 19 ministers likely to be replaced, Republic sources asserted on Tuesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to appoint new ministers to the state Cabinet in the coming days, with speculation that the swearing-in might take place as early as April 9. As per sources, of the 23 Ministers in the incumbent cabinet, only 4 Ministers will be retained.

Sources said that the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will submit the final list of new ministers to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran before April 9.

Sources further stated that Chief Minister, Reddy on Wednesday, handed over the final list of the 19 ministers being dropped from the Cabinet to the Governor.

There are five deputy CMs in the present cabinet. As part of his effort to achieve caste balance in the state, Reddy is expected to appoint five new Deputy Chief Ministers. Currently, the five Deputy Chief Ministers represent the communities of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, Minority, and Kapu.

There are also 11 ministers from various castes including four Reddys, seven OBCs, five SCs, and one each from the ST and Muslim communities. With Andhra Pradesh's State Assembly elections set for 2024, this rejig is critical, exclaimed CM Reddy.

CM Reddy had promised to reform the Cabinet when he took over as CM in the middle of his term. The rejig was supposed to happen in December, but it was postponed owing to Covid-19.

CM Reddy said last month that the rejig of the Cabinet will take place after Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, which fell on April 2.

New Districts are being created for decentralisation and to ameliorate administration

The news comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh's map has been completely overhauled. 13 new districts have been established under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, bringing the total number of districts in the state to 26. It should also be remembered that there was one district for every 38.15 lakh people before the formation of the 26 districts, and now there will be 19.7 lakh people per district after the formation of the 26 districts.

The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Palanadu, Bapatla, Nandyala, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya and Tirupati.