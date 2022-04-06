Andhra Pradesh Cabinet To Be Rejigged; 19 Out Of 23 Incumbent Ministers To Resign: Sources

A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards for Andhra Pradesh, Republic learnt on Tuesday. As per sources, of the 23 Ministers in the incumbent cabinet, only 4 Ministers will be retained. The remaining Ministers will tender their resignation to Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, any time between April 9 to 11, sources further said.

The development comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh's map has undergone a huge revamp. Under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, 13 new districts have been established, taking up the total number of districts in the state to 26 now. It is also noted that there was one district for every 38.15 lakh people and now with the formation of 26 districts, there would be 19.7 lakh people per district.

'New districts bring created for decentralization & ease of administration'

Speaking at an event organised for the establishment of new districts, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "It is a great day for the people of the state. People have accepted and appreciated the decentralised form of government. The government would continue with the decentralisation policy and the new districts would provide better administration and transparency. Delivery of welfare schemes would be smooth and effective." He added, "New districts are being created for the decentralisation and ease of administration."

The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Palanadu, Bapatla, Nandyala, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya and Tirupati.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cabinet reshuffle likely at this juncture, if happens will be the first ever after the YSRCP swept the legislative assembly elections in 2019, winning 151 of the 175 seats while the Telegu Desam Party which was in power back then just won 23 seats. The Jana Sena Party entered the legislature with one seat, while the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win any seats.

The next assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in 2024, alongside the Lok Sabha elections.