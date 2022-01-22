Andhra Pradesh Casino Row: YSRCP Activists Clash With TDP Members In Gudivada

A clash broke out between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Friday, January 21. YSRCP activists allegedly attacked members of the TDP when a TDP fact-finding committee was proceeding to K Convention hall in order to inquire into the casino centre organised on premises during the Makar Sankranti festival.

Massive controversy erupted when the videos of an event organised at K Convention Centre went viral on social media. Oppositions TDP and BJP have slammed the YSRCP government for bringing ‘casino culture’ into the state.

TDP & YSRCP Leaders clash over casino row

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with the senior party leaders has formed a five-member fact-finding committee and has sent the team to find the facts behind alleged casino games organised by YSRCP leader Kodali Nani. Senior TDP leaders including former ministers Nakka Anandababu, Kollu Ravindra, and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, and Varla Ramaiah, Alapati Raja and Tangirala Sowmya constitute the TDP's fact-finding committee.

Meanwhile, local YSRCP leaders and cadre opposed the TDP committee's visit and a tense atmosphere prevailed in the area. In order to disperse the crowds, police carried out a baton charge and arrested the TDP leaders. TDP, on the other hand, has accused the police of favouring YSRCP leader and minister Kodali Nani.

YSRCP minister calls TDP's fact-finding committee 'jokers'

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that a mob of YSRCP cadres attacked the TDP local office at Gudivada and damaged the vehicle of Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. Lokesh further condemned the attack on the TDP office and party leaders and criticised that the police department was supporting the YSRCP leaders in attacking the TDP leaders and offices. He also alleged that the casino games were conducted at the property owned by the minister and said that the YSRCP leaders were introducing banned and illegal games in the state.

Meanwhile, after the clash, YSRCP minister Kodali Nani said that Naidu is trying to create unrest in Gudivada. He called the 5-member fact-checking team 'jokers' who are appointed by Naidu and for the sake of political mileage are creating violence in the area. "Police have already started a probe into the casino incident and they will find the facts," Nani added.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/ANI)