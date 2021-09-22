Andhra Pradesh: Clash Breaks Out Between YSRCP, TDP Workers During Ganesh Visarjan

Shortly after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party won the Zila Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) elections, a clash was witnessed between the ruling party and its major opposition party, TDP during Ganesh visarjan on Monday, September 20. The incident took place at the Kopparru village in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur District when processions led by both groups crossed each other.

Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao while speaking to ANI said that "Clash took place between both groups of YSRCP and TDP when Ganesh processions of both groups crossed each other. Seven persons are injured in the clash."

A case has also been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.

TDP leader accuses YSRCP of vandalism

During this while, TDP leader and former ZPTC member, Sarada accused the YSRCP workers of vandalising her house along with the furniture. She further alleged that the workers also set fire on several things and the nearby vehicles. TDP leader P Ashok Babu also alleged that the party workers carried out this act in front of the people and have created terror in the neighbourhood. He further added that this is the situation in the rural areas and is created by the ruling government.

On the other hand, the ruling YSRCP refuted such claims and said that the police have taken a statement from both parties and are doing an investigation.

There have been several instances of both the parties clashing against each other on several occasions leading to disruption of peace and order.

YSRCP wins ZPTC and MPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party registered a major victory in the local body polls in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. As per the final results published at 2 AM on September 20, the party won with a huge number of constituencies at the ZPTC and MPTC levels.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP registered victory in 5,998 constituencies out of 10047 at the MPTC level and 502 constituencies at the ZPTC level. On the other hand, YSRCP's major opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won only six Zilla Parishad constituencies and 826 Mandal constituencies thus got wiped out from the state.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI