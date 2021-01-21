Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Launches Door Delivery Of Ration Supplies

In a major boost to Public Distribution System (PDS), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada launched the door delivery of ration supplies along with fleet of 2500 Mobile Dispensing Units (door delivery vehicles).

During the 3648 kms Padayatra, Jagan witnesed the plight of elderly and differently-abled people who were kept waiting in long queues to get ration supplies which were of poor quality, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the initiative to provide quality rice at the doorstep of the ration cardholders.

Using the volunteer system, quality rice will be distributed at the doorstep of the cardholders by taking their fingerprints and supplying ration in reusable bags with precise weight. Every bag of rice is sealed and tagged with a unique code, leaving zero scope for adulteration. All the vehicles have been alloted GPS so that the cardholders can track details in real-time through the mobile app and each vehicle has to deliver the goods for an average of 18 days per month. The government aims to deliver quality rice to all the cardholder's through a mobile vehicle, with an additional cost of Rs 830 crore per annum.

In the earlier PDS, the percentage of husk and colored grains were high, where a majority of people rejected the ration. To resolve this, Andhra Pradehs government has decided to provide a better quality rice to the cardholder by giving Swarna variety. The Civil Supplies Department has made lot of changes during the procurement of rice by reducing the husk and broken rice to a great extent. For the first time, a quality sortex rice is being given to the cardholders, with zero percent of stones and less than one percent of dyed or damaged grains.

About 9,260 mobile vehicles purchased

About 9,260 mobile vehicles were purchased at a cost of Rs 539 Crore for door deliver of ration supplies, these vehicles were provided by the government at 60 percent subsidy to eligible beneficiaries through various corporations under the Employment Guarantee Scheme for unemployed youth.



The State government is also offering ration cards to eligible people across the State of Andhra Pradesh in just 10 days from the date of applying. From June 2020- till date 4,93,422 new ration cards were issued, people were added in 17,07,928 new rice cards, 4,38,013 rice cards were divided totaling 26,39,363 rice cards.

