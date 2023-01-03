Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Blames TDP's 'mismanagement' For Stampede Deaths

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday hit out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for stampede deaths during TDP's rallies in Nellore and Guntur. He blamed "mismanagement" by the TDP for the incidents.

Three people were killed and several others were wounded in a stampede during the TDP chief's public meeting at Guntur on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Before that, eight people were killed in another TDP event in Nellore on December 28 in Nellore.

Addressing an event, Reddy said, "Even after the tragic incident that took place in Kandukuru, killing 8 people, this man (Chandrababu Naidu) held another rally in Guntur. It is shocking to hear that three more people died during the event. In yet another publicity stunt, to gather crowds, they had tricked into distributing tokens to each household in the name of saree distribution."

He claimed that TDP distributed thousands of tokens door-to-door but did not distribute gifts at the end of the event, fearing they might lose the crowd.

"Thousands of tokens were distributed but distributed (gifts to) hardly 1/4th of them. What led to those thousands of people who gathered? Yet another tragedy. In the name of the distribution of sarees, three people sacrificed their lives during the stampede. This is the kind of situation we are witnessing in the state. What is shocking is that the man misleads the crowd, leads them to such tragic deaths, and then blames the police for the incident," Reddy added.

TDP holds Andhra govt responsible for stampede deaths

Meanwhile, the TDP has held the Andhra Pradesh government responsible for stampede deaths and claimed that it failed to provide adequate security.

"Is it not the police's responsibility to ensure adequate security and proper crowd control measures when a former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition is attending an event? Looks like the Jagan regime is putting the people's lives at stake to carry out its blame game," TDP State president K Atchannaidu alleged in a statement.