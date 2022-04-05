Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets PM Modi; Discusses Wide Range Of Issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discussed several key issues related to the state including the Polavaram project, Kadapa Steel Plant, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, arrears from Telangana Discoms to the State among others.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister requested PM Modi to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as per the Technical Advisory Committee meeting on February 11, 2019. He said Rs 31,118 crore needed to be spent on the project of which Rs 8,590 crore is for construction and Rs 22,598 crore is for rehabilitation. He also requested the Prime Minister to clear the bills in toto, and not component-wise and added to directly transfer the R&R package amount to the accounts of beneficiaries without any delay.

CM Jagan urged PM Modi to give approvals to allot beach sand minerals to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation in sixteen places. He said the state government had spent Rs 32,625.25 crore in the form of pending bills during bifurcation and as a part of the implementation of X Wage Commission recommendations and requested Prime Minister to fill the revenue deficit.

Chief Minister Jagan said there was inadequate coverage of beneficiaries under the NFSA (National Food Security) Act, and a large number of needy and deserving persons being uncovered. He said while the state government is providing ration to 1.45 crore families, only 0.89 crore families are receiving ration from the Central government and that the state government was providing ration to the remaining 0.56 crore families and requested Prime Minister to direct the concerned officials that state’s data be revised.

The Chief Minister urged Prime Minister to renew the approvals of the site clearances for greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram. In regard to setting up of an Integrated Steel Plant in the YSR district, he said MECON, a Government of India undertaking has not yet concluded its report as to the feasibility of the integrated steel plant the state government has incorporated ‘YSR Steel Corporation Ltd’ for establishing the steel plant and sought Centre's support.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had lost revenue due to bifurcation and COVID pandemic and asked PM to relax the credit limit of the state. Further, he said that said an amount of Rs. 6,455.76 crores was receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana State Distribution Utilities and Telangana DISCOMs and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned authorities to settle these dues at the earliest so that the State power sector will be financially strengthened.