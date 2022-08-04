Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Stops Convoy To Check On Ill Child; Assures Treatment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's humanitarian side was witnessed during his visit to Payakaraopeta in the Anakapalle district. As he was on his way to Anakapalle, he noticed a severely ill child in the crowd, who was partly unconscious and was being carried around by his mother. He immediately asked his convoy to stop, called out the mother from the crowd, and enquired about the child's health situation.

In the visuals, the weeping mother was escorted by the security to CM Jagan as he got down from his bus. Noticing that he was not doing well, CM Jagan closely monitored the child and asked the mother to explain the situation. He ensured that his officials will get in touch with her and would get her child treated. He was also seen giving a contact card to the woman and also registered her details as one of his officers was seen noting it down. Before leaving he kept his hand on the mother's head as a sign of blessing, consoled her and assured treatment.

CM Jagan takes stock of flood-affected villages In Konaseema

Earlier this week, Andhra Pradesh CM took stock of the flood-affected villages in Ambedkar Konaseema district and interacted with them. He later enquired if the relief measures taken by the state government had reached them on time. Chief Minister Reddy assured people in flood-affected villages of all possible support. Amid the ongoing heavy rains across several regions in Andhra Pradesh, CM Reddy has been visiting flood-affected areas and interacting with flood victims.

కోనసీమ వరద బాధితప్రాంతాల్లో సీఎం టూర్‌. ఫెర్రీపై పి.గన్నవరం నియోజకవర్గంలోని లంక గ్రామాలకు సీఎం. బురద నిండిన రోడ్లపై ట్రాక్టర్‌పై ప్రయాణం. లంక గ్రామాల్లో కాలినడకన ఇంటింటికీ వెళ్లిన సీఎం. ప్రభుత్వ సహాయ కార్యక్రమాలపై ఆరా.. వరద బాధితులనుంచి వివరాల సేకరణ. pic.twitter.com/c2tctTYKPR — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) July 26, 2022

On July 16, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials of the Godavari floods and relief measures. Reddy in the meeting directed officials to be more vigilant and ensure no loss of life. CM Reddy also instructed ration supplies and daily essentials to be distributed on war footing to flood-affected families. In the review meeting, the Andhra CM also advised on seeking support from teams like NDRF and SDRF in emergency situations.

(Image: Republic)