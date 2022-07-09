Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Thanks People For Support; Pans TDP At Party Plenary

Reminiscing the journey of strengthening the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the party workers for the support over the years, addressing the party gathering at the 2-day plenary session in Amaravati. He also lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), saying the party, which removed its manifesto from all public platforms didn't had an independent welfare scheme despite being in power for 14 years.

Thanking the party workers for supporting him through the thick and thin, CM Reddy delved into the journey of growing the party and said, it all started with the conflict in Pavuralagutta back in 2009, and in 2011, when the idea of the party took shape during the Odarpu yatra. Subsequently the YSRCP was founded to take forward the legacy of YS Rajashekar Reddy.

'Continued inspite of evil conspiracies and propoganda'

CM Reddy also stated that he relentlessly pursued his agenda fighting against the evil conspiracies and propaganda, with the strong backing of the people for taking forward the progress of the poor people of the state. He thanked the people for giving a strong majority of 151 out of 175 seats in 2019, bringing YSRCP to power.

The YSRCP government delivered on 95% of the promises in the manifesto, said Reddy and added that development was taken to every household, in a transparent manner without any corrupt practices. As an example he said that YSRCP has been sending its MLAs to every household under the Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam scheme.

'TDP didn't have a welfare scheme despite being in power for 14 years'

Reddy attacked the TDP and said people of Andhra Pradesh had lost all faith in the party and relegated them to just 23 seats in the 2019 elections. He termed Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and their friendly media as a 'band of thieves', who are only after grabbing power in the state and also faulted the previous TDP, taking the state into a debt trap.

Reddy further alleged the TDP removed its manifesto from public platforms, was averse to even looking at the manifesto of YSRCP.

IMAGE: PTI