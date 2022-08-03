Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy Hoists Tiranga, Pays Floral Tribute To Pengali Venkayya

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag and paid a floral tribute to freedom fighter and the designer of the national flag Pingali Venkayya, while celebrating his 146th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', CM Reddy hoisted the Indian tricolour in honour of Pingali Venkayya's sacrifice and dedication to the nation's independence.

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy pays tribute to Pingali Venkayya

In addition, CM Reddy inaugurated the statue of the freedom fighter, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh, and even inaugurated a photo exhibition documenting his life and times. The leader tweeted about the event to honour Venkayya and posted a video. In the caption, he wrote how Pingali Venkayya designing the national flag provided the citizens of the nation something to be proud of. CM Reddy added that people, irrespective of their caste, creed and race, carried the tricolour in their hearts.

The leader also unveiled a painting of Pingali Venkayya painted by Regulla Mallikharjuna Rao, the Director of the Culture Department.

The Ministry of Culture organised a 'Tiranga Utsav' in Delhi on Tuesday to celebrate the freedom fighter and designer of the Indian flag, Pingali Venkayya's birth anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the significance of the Indian Flag and said, "It's the same Tiranga that soldiers take an oath of as they make the ultimate sacrifice, the same Tiranga that crores of farmers see as they brave the weather to feed the world, same Tiranga that is a symbol of the nation in every citizen's heart."