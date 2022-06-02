Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy Meets PM Modi; Discusses NREGS, Polavaram & Other Issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and held a 45-minute discussion on various state issues, including compensating revenue deficit, NREGS, Polavaram, medical colleges sanction among others and submitted letters to this effect.

The YSRCP chief requested PM Modi to release funds of Rs 32,625 crore for various pending bills under the 10th Pay Commission, including a financial package for rebuilding DISCOMs, loan waiver for farmers and senior citizens' pensions.

Reddy said an amount of Rs 6,627.86 crore is receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited or APGENCO from the Telangana Government and requested PM Modi to direct the concerned authorities to settle the dues at the earliest so that the State power sector will be financially strengthened.

AP CM urges PM to approve revised cost of Polavaram Project

In regard to Polavaram Project, the CM urged the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.97 crore, which has already been approved by the Technical Advisory Committee. He also asked to consider the drinking water component of the Polavaram project.

"He also requested the Prime Minister to clear the bills in total fortnightly and not component-wise and reminded that the State government was not paid with Rs 905.51 crore that was spent on the project," a press release said, while appealing Centre to provide R&Rpackage yo the displaced families in DBT manner.

Additionally, the CM urged PM Modi to give approval for setting up 12 medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh to cater to 26 districts. He also urged to renew the approvals of the site clearances for the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram.

"In regard to setting up an Integrated Steel Plant in YSR district, he requested to allocate iron mines to APMDC for an uninterrupted supply of iron ore to operate the plant. The steel plant is essential for the livelihood of the people of Rayalaseema and for economic progress in the region, said the Chief Minister," the statement said.

