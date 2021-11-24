Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Writes To PM Seeking Flood Relief; Lists Damages From Heavy Rains

Following the damages incurred in the flood caused by incessant rains in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has now urged the Centre to sanction an interim financial relief. Jagan Mohan Reddy has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to provide Rs 1,000 crore as interim relief. Reddy also urged the PM to depute an inter-ministerial Central team for assessing damages in the flood-hit districts of the state.

The Chief Minister wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a relief grant of Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre. The Andhra Pradesh CM, in a letter dated November 23, urged the Centre to intervene to the rescue of the state in this hour of crisis. He informed the Centre that the relief must be released to affected families and help in restoring normalcy in the flood-affected regions by undertaking repairs and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Jagan Mohan Reddy lists damages caused by the floods to PM Modi

In his letter to PM Modi, CM Jagan wrote that the depression in the Bay of Bengal from November 13 to 20 triggered heavy to very heavy rains which led to the high rate of damages in the state. Stating that many places across the State received rainfall of above 20 cm, the CM listed Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Anantapur districts as having suffered maximum damage with 255 cm higher rainfall than average. According to the state government estimates, a total of 1,402 villages in 196 Mandals were hit adversely by the floods with the state setting up 324 relief and rehabilitation camps.

The CM informed that crops in thousands of acres suffered damage due to waterlogging. The worst affected were the farmers as the crops that were ready for harvesting were damaged, the Chief Minister said. He mentioned that crops like paddy, Bengal gram, cotton, black gram, groundnut, sunflower, sugarcane to an extent of 1.43 lakh hectares is damaged. Reddy informed that the total cost of the crops damage and loss to infrastructure was estimated at Rs 6,054.29 crore. He also requested for the quick setup of an inter-ministerial Central team to assess the damage and losses.

Furthermore, Reddy also informed that the rains caused damages in the temple towns of Tirupati, Tirumala, Nellore town, Madanapalli, Rajampet town. He informed that parts of the towns were completely inundated as they are low-lying areas. A total of 17 NDRF/SDRF teams and two helicopters had to be deployed for undertaking search and rescue operations in these areas.

According to the CM, 40 people, including an SDRF constable who was on a search and rescue operation, have lost their lives in the floods so far. He also informed that 25 others were still reported missing. He also added that a total of 69,616 people were currently accommodated at relief camps. About 240.90 km length of the road, 59.6 km pipelines, 2,764 street lights, 197.05 km open drainage, 71 municipal schools/buildings/community centres have also been recorded in the damages list. The CM has urged the Centre to take quick action in supporting the state.

Image: PTI