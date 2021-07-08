Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan's Sister YS Sharmila Launches 'YSR Telangana Party'; KCR On Notice

AP CM Jagan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila launched her political outfit 'YSR Telangana party' on her father YS Rajashekhar Reddy's birth anniversary on Thursday

Koushik Narayanan
YS Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila launched her political outfit 'YSR Telangana party' on her father YS Rajashekhar Reddy's birth anniversary on Thursday. YS Sharmila's outfit bares virtually the same name which is currently headed by her brother and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, named after the siblings' late father & former Andhra Pradesh CM. 

YS Sharmila launches YSR Telangana Party

Speaking to the media, YSRTP spokesperson Mustafa Ahmed termed the atmosphere following the launch of the party as 'festive like' and attacked the ruling TRS government headed by CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Referring to CM KCR as a 'liar', the YSRTP spokesperson claimed that the Telangana government had not fulfilled promises that were made and that not even a single scheme of the government was successful. 

Andhra CM Jagan's sister YS Sharmila takes the political plunge

Taking the political plunge, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila in April had announced that she will launch her own Telangana-based party on 8 July. Lashing out at CM K Chandrashekhara Rao, Sharmila vowed to get 'Rajanna Rajyam' - her father's rule in erstwhile undivided Andra Pradesh. While her mother Vijayamma had joined her onstage, her brother - Jagan has already distanced himself from Sharmila's party claiming he was against expanding the party in Telangana. Jagan also shares a very cordial relationship with TRS chief KCR who had attended his oath ceremony.

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Khammam, YS Sharmila had said, "We are going to start a new party. I will get Rajanna Rajyam, to give the jobs that Rajashekar had issued notice in 2004, 2006, 2008. KCR told that he will give jobs, did he give jobs? No, he did. We need a party to question the Chief Minister."

She had added, "During the formation of Telangana there were many people who ended their lives, but after the formation of Telangana many more are forced to end their life. There is no chance for MLAs and MPs to meet the CM. Congress party can not fight with KCR as it only benefits its own MLAs.  What about the promises made by BJP? They had promised a rail factory but its still not implemented."

