Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy Meets PM Modi; Discusses Polavaram Project, Other State Issues

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy left for the national capital on Sunday evening from Gannavaram Airport at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, issues related to the Polavaram project and the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package were discussed, and Andhra Pradesh CM also urged PM Modi to expedite the release of pending funds for the project. Reportedly, the Chief Minister reiterated his request to the Prime Minister to address the pending issues in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met senior leaders in New Delhi. Reddy's visit to the national capital comes right after TDP National president N Chandraprabhu Naidu’s meeting with PM Modi.

YSR Congress Party joining the NDA govt on meeting agenda

Speculations have once again surfaced that the issue of the YSR Congress Party joining the NDA government could be on their meeting agenda. However, there is no official information on the same as party leaders are maintaining a silence on the matter.

Notably, the YSRC has been on friendly terms with the BJP in the Union government since the former came to power in May 2019. Following the exit of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), NDA has been looking for new alliance partners. Sources suggest that YSRCP may be offered berths in the Union Cabinet. If that happens, it will suit the YSRCP's game plan of ensuring that the BJP does not re-align with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This will change the political equations in Andra Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Reddy will be meeting Union Power Minister RK Singh and other Union Ministers. It is pertinent to mention that this is Jagan Mohan Reddy's second meeting with the Prime Minister in less than three months. The previous meeting was held on 2nd June.