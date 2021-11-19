Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy Slams LoP Naidu For Dodging Assembly; 'Hope He Realises Mistakes'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday rapped Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Legislative Assembly and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu questioning as to why the latter kept himself at bay from the House.

"My people (fellow YSRC legislators), tell me it's the Kuppam effect that has kept him (Chandrababu Naidu) away from the House. I hope he realises his mistakes at least now," Reddy said while winding up a discussion on women empowerment in the Assembly.

"We delayed the House proceedings, hoping the Leader of Opposition would come in. Alas he did not," he added.

On the opening day of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Naidu reached the Assembly leading a foot march along with his party legislators. Party activists along with Naidu raised slogans against the "anti-people policies" of the YSR Congress Party government. He stayed in his chamber for a few hours before leaving.

Jolt for TDP as YSRC snatches Kuppam municipality

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), after nearly three decades, lost to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the Kuppam Municipality elections on Wednesday. Kuppam is the home turf of former Andhra CM Naidu.

Citing the TDP's loss, Chief Minister Reddy said that even women in Kuppam the seat that has been represented by the TDP Chief Naidu for six terms now supported the YSRC overwhelmingly. "Kuppam women taught a lesson to Chandrababu Naidu as they are getting benefited by the welfare schemes of the government," CM Reddy said. "He should stop his devious methods of stalling our programmes through litigation," Reddy added.

CM Reddy urges TDP to play a constructive role & cooperate with government

Referring to the outcomes of the elections to rural and urban local bodies this year, Reddy said that the YSRC has been winning every poll, with the blessings of God and people. The Andhra CM further said the TDP needed to play the role of a constructive opposition and cooperate with the government.

"He (Chandrababu Naidu) is not present here but I am sure he must be watching this on TV. Hope wisdom dawns on him and he realises his mistakes at least now," Reddy maintained.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI