Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Asks CM Reddy To Drop Idea To Shift Capital To Visakhapatnam

Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee leader N Tulasi Reddy on Friday appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to drop the idea of shifting the capital of the state from Amravati to Visakhapatnam. The statement from the Executive President of the state Congress Committee comes just a day after the Andhra government withdrew its plea against the High Court’s order which had stayed the SIT probe into alleged irregularities in the land deals in Amaravati. Talking about the apex court's decision to allow the Jagan Reddy government to withdraw its plea, N Reddy to ANI said, “The idea should be dropped as requirements for shifting Andhra Pradesh capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam are not reasons at all."

The YCP government of Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to set up the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and confine Amaravati as mere legislative capital. The Reddy government proposes to trifurcate the capital in the place of a unified Greenfield capital city at Amaravati as planned and half-built by his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu, who had during his regime pooled around 34,000 acres from farmers.

Andhra Govt withdraws its plea against HC's order to stay SIT in Amravati land scam

The Andhra government on Thursday moved to the apex court to withdraw its plea against the Andhra High Court order which had stayed the special investigation probe issued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the insider trading allegations of Amravati land. The government had ordered the probe into allegations of a large scam in the sale of land near Amravati, in anticipation of the establishment of a new state capital thereafter bifurcation of the state in 2014. However, stay orders were put by the high court last year on a petition filed by a former advocate general. While speaking to ANI, the Andhra Pradesh Congress chief also demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy-led state government to issue an additional job calendar as a calendar only fills 10,000 jobs, while more than two lakh vacancies are there. "While there are almost 2.5 lakh job vacancies in state government, the recently released job calendar is to fill only 10,000 jobs. So, an additional job calendar must be released and vacancies in all government jobs must be filled," he demanded.

In his plea to the Chief Minister, he also sought help for the women from the Kapu community in the Rayalaseema region, who are unable to reap the benefits of the state’s welfare schemes. N Reddy brought to light that these women are not getting the benefit of the 'Kapu Nestam' welfare scheme."Due to some technical issues, the Kapu community in the Rayalaseema region is not recognised and hence, they are unable to get the benefit. The government should take initiative to extend the benefit to those women also," he said.

(ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/Twitter)