Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Slams YSR Govt, Calls Jagan Reddy's Regime 'jungle Raj'

Condemning the attack on the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) leader Devineni Rao, the senior Congress leader of Andhra Pradesh, N Tulasi Reddy slammed the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government regime and called it ‘jungle raj’ rule. Bringing up several issues Andhra Pradesh Congress leader attacked CM Jagan Mohan’s government, terming the incumbent rule as incapable of holding up the law and order situation and providing protection to the citizens of the state. He added that he had warned that this will be the fate of the state if YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) comes to power.



Andhra Congress Chief slams attack on TDP leader, calls YSR regime as 'jungle raj'

Speaking to ANI, he said, "On one hand YSRCP goons attacked TDP leader and on the other hand SC/ST atrocity and attempt to murder cases are filed against him. He is sent to judicial remand. This is what Congress had warned before elections. We had warned that if YSRCP comes to power, the state will go into the hands of goons. Now it is being proved."

On Wednesday, July 28, TDP leader and former minister, Devineni Rao’s convoy was attacked in the Krishna district by some miscreants. He alleged that the attack was perpetrated by the followers of YSR MLA from Mylavaram, Vasanta Krishna Prasad. He alleged the attack had been planned by the YSR MLA.



The Executive President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee asked the chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to focus on the law and order situation of the state, citing the murder of Gaddam Muneppa, a sarpanch of Komanuthala village from Jaganmohan's own constituency of Pulivendula. He also demanded that the YSRCP government must withdraw an order which makes post-graduate students ineligible for the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, a fee reimbursement scheme.



N Tulasi Reddy added, “The scheme was introduced by Congress when YSR was the CM, so it is not a scheme newly introduced by Jagan. But now PG students are cut off from the benefits of the scheme. So the YSRCP government should withdraw order no. 77 and extend the benefits to all PG students.80 per cent of PG students were in private institutes and almost all of them were SC, ST, Backward Castes, Minority and Extremely Backward Castes. He demanded to scrap of the order for their benefit.”

Earlier, he has also appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to drop the idea of shifting the capital of the state from Amravati to Visakhapatnam. Tulasi Reddy’s statement comes just a day after the Andhra government withdrew its plea against the High Court’s order which had stayed the SIT probe into alleged irregularities in the land deals in Amaravati.

