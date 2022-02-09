Andhra Pradesh CPI(M) Holds Hunger Strike, Demands Rs 52,000 Cr From Centre For Amravati

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday held a day-long hunger strike in Andhra Pradesh against the Central government for not allocating funds for the development of Andhra Pradesh’s capital - Amravati in the recently presented Union Budget 2022.

CPI(M) alleges Centre of 'injustice' to people of Andhra Pradesh

The CPI(M) put allegations on the Centre for ‘neglecting the needs of the capital city’ and failing to fulfill the promises made by the Union government to strengthen the infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. The protest was led by Chigurupati Babu Rao, CPI(M) General Secretary, Amaravati Region and V Srinivasa Rao, General Secretary of the state. They had organized the hunger strike in Vijayawada to demand a sum of Rs 52,000 crore from the centre for the development of the state’s capital.

Terming it bare injustice to the people of the Andhra Pradesh, Amravati leader Chigurupati Babu Rao said, "It was a great injustice to Andhra Pradesh and the central government was neglecting the capital city, despite promises given in the AP Reorganization Act."

Rs 52,000 crore required for development of Amravati

Alleging the Central government, he remarked that despite making numerous promises under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, the Union government failed to allot a single rupee for the development of the region.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to construct the Amaravati capital city but he did not honour his promises. At least Rs 52,000 crore needed for the construction of the city, as per the estimates, but the central government did not take Amaravati into their consideration while preparing the budget," Chigurupati Rao added.

While supporting the cause, V. Srinivasa Rao stated that the protest is being held to put pressure on the Centre to urge them to act on their fake promises. He also demanded that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy take up a national delegation to New Delhi to mount pressure on the Centre on the prevailing issue.

The CPI (M) was joined by the state Congress in their agitation, who said that they support the cause. Lending support to CPI (M), Congress leader Sunkara Padma stated, “Prime Minister did not dare to speak on the developmental work when questioned by the Congress in the parliament. BJP had neglected the state from the last 7 years and now PM Modi is pinning the blame on Congress.”

Her remarks came in the light of PM Modi’s comment regarding the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Prime Minister Modi slammed Congress in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, February 8, for ‘hastily’ passing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act and claimed that because of Congress’ mismanagement the states are suffering till now.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI