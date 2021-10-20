Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Victims Of TDP Office Attack

Following the attacks at the central office of Telegu Desam Party (TDP), former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu visited Manipal Hospital to check up on party workers injured in the attack. During his visit, the former CM had requested the doctors to provide adequate medical care to the victims.

It is to be noted that TDP central office in Mangalagiri near Vijaywada was vandalised allegedly by YSR Congress Party workers. Reportedly, the attacks came as a protest against TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram's remarks against incumbent CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Former CM, Naidu has accused the party workers of the YSRCP for the said attack and called for a statewide 'bandh' on Wednesday.

Former CM Naidu writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Meanwhile, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu also complained to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. He appealed to the Home Minister to deploy Central Force at the PDO offices, saying that party workers were severely injured. During a telephonic conversation with the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Mr Naidu also elaborated how the alleged YSRCP goons carried out the attacks. "The YSRCP gangs came armed with sticks and rods, beating up the TDP activists at its Mangalagiri office. The furniture and the windowpanes were damaged," Chandrababu Naidu said. Lastly, he has also demanded an investigation into the matter and a statewide President's rule.

State TDP President condemns attack

State TDP President Atchannaidu has "strongly condemned" the vandalism by YSRCP "goons" on the party headquarters and office in Vishakapatnam and the residences of the party leaders. "We don't understand whether we are living in a democratic country or a fascist country. CM and DGP should take responsibility (for these attacks)," he said. He also called for CM Jagmogan Reddy's resignation for "failing" to maintain law and order in the state.

