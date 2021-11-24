Andhra Pradesh Govt Makes Another U-turn; Bats For Legislative Council Amid YSRCP Majority

On Tuesday, the YSRCP government tabled a resolution seeking to retain the Legislative Council and was passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly via voice vote. On January 27, 2020, the AP Assembly had passed a statutory resolution under Article 169(1) of the Constitution to abolish the Legislative Council in "public interest". At that point in time, TDP had a majority in the Upper House and had stalled the passage of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act, 2020​​​​​​.

Pinning the blame on the Centre, the resolution moved by Minister Buggana Rajendranath mentioned, "Despite constant persuasion of the matter at various levels and elapse of a considerable period of time of one year and 10 months, the Government of India failed to take any action on the resolution of the AP Legislative Assembly". Defending the state government's latest move, it highlighted that the Upper House was carrying out its responsibilities as usual. At present, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party has 32 MLCs in the 58-member Legislative Council.

U-turn on the 3-capital decision

As per the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool were designated as the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of the state respectively. This legislation divided the state into different zones. Each zone was supposed to be governed by a Board that will comprise the CM, a Vice-Chairman, at least one MP, two MLAs, and 4 other members to be nominated by the state government.

Moreover, it earmarked a full-time Secretary of the Board who will be an officer of the rank of a Principal Secretary and above. Simultaneously, the government also repealed the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 which was enacted on December 22, 2014, for the development of the state post-bifurcation with a specific area demarcated as the capital. However, as the passage of the AP Decentralisation Bill renders the aforesaid Act virtually redundant, it was necessary to repeal it.