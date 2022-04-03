Andhra Pradesh Govt Seeks 60 Months For Completion Of Amaravati Capital Project; HC Denies

In a significant turn of events, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday expressed strong opposition to the ruling YSRCP administration's demand in the Andhra Pradesh (AP) High Court, seeking 60 months for the completion of the Amaravati capital city project. The government had earlier, via an affidavit in the Andhra Pradesh HC, sought a time period of 60 months to establish the Amaravati capital city project. TDP issued an official statement saying, "The latest affidavit once again exposed the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP/YCP) regime's ulterior plans to sabotage Amaravati and cause suffering to thousands of farmers who gave up their ancestral lands." It is pertinent to note that earlier on March 3, the Andhra Pradesh HC had ordered the state government to designate Amaravati as the only capital, thereby rejecting the state's plan of having three capital cities.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, the High Court has reprimanded the state administration for moving back on the promises made to the people, directing the government to construct and develop the Amaravati capital city and capital region of the Andhra Pradesh in six months.

Political debate erupts over Amaravati capital city

It is pertinent to mention here that the formerTDP regime in Andhra Pradesh had acquired over 33000 acres of land from the farmers to develop Amaravati as the capital city and a total of 2 lakh crore fund was generated, however, after the YSRCP/YCP assumed power in the state in the subsequent assembly elections, the administration changed the original plan, citing flood-proneness of Amaravati. Thus, the YSRCP suggested that instead of having one state capital, there should be three state capitals, which thereby hampered the development plan in Amaravati. "With 29,000 acres given by the farmers, a wealth of over Rs 2 Lakh Crore was created for Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. With this massive property, a glorious and landmark Capital City could be constructed for the 5 crore people of the State," said TDP MLC B.T. Naidu.

B.T. Naidu further recalled how during the TDP regime, YSRCP MLAs, who were then in the opposition, criticised Chandrababu Naidu for failing to complete the Amaravati capital city in five years. "Jagan Reddy said during the elections that he would complete Capital city within six months. It was shameless that having wasted precious time for three years, the Jagan regime was now seeking more time to complete the Capital works," he added.