Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends 3 Finance Dept Officials For Leaking Sensitive Info To Media

Three Finance Department personnel have been suspended by the state administration for leaking "sensitive and confidential" information to the media. According to sources, Shamsher Singh Rawat, the state finance department's Principal Secretary, issued orders suspending Nagulapati Venkateswarlu, Assistant Secretary, Kasireddy Vara Prasad, section officer, and D Sreenu Babu, section officer. They have been told to remain at Amaravati and not to leave the headquarters unless the government gives them permission.

Andhra Pradesh suspends 3 Finance Dept officials

The government concluded that the three should be suspended with immediate effect due to the circumstances of the case. The suspensions would last for the remainder of the disciplinary processes, according to the order.

"The said employees are suspended for leaking confidential data to media despite being fully aware of the sensitivity of the information. The unauthorised transmission of information arouse suspicion of deliberate leakage of information," news agency ANI reported.

On Wednesday, July 4, Principal Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat issued three directives in this regard. According to the government officials, the government authorized a vigilance investigation after a succession of negative media reports, leading to suspicions of the leakage of "sensitive and confidential" data that was twisted to defame the administration and provoke undue concern among the population.

Finance Dept officials pass ‘sensitive’ info

Vara Prasad's role in releasing a "confidential report" in the e-office before it was approved by competent personnel has been revealed. Vara Prasad is accused of leaking information about government assurances to the media. According to officials, Babu is completely aware of the material's sensitivity and confidentiality, but he nonetheless causes its unauthorised transmission, which raises suspicions of willful information leakage.

Despite being aware of the information's sensitivity and confidentiality, Vara Prasad caused the illegal transmission of information, raising suspicions of a purposeful leak, Rawat said in a statement. According to reports, the order comes days after news broke that a state decision committing future tax income was unlawful, based on a letter from the central government.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has used the Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation (APSDC) to raise loans worth Rs 15,500 crore by pledging future tax receipts, said reports. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, a YSRCP dissident MP, wrote to the Finance Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing financial irregularities in the state. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao has also claimed that the state administration is using the loans to pay its social programmes, said reports.

(With agency inputs)

Picture Credit: PTI/YSJagan/Twitter