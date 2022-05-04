Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Makes Shocking Remark On Repalle Gangrape; 'Things Happen...'

Days after a woman was gangraped at Repalle railway station in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha made a rather insensitive remark on May 4. Speaking to the media on the incident in which a pregnant woman was raped by three men, Vanitha turned advocate for the accused and claimed that they were drunk and had gone to rob the husband. They did not have the intention of assaulting her, the Home Minister claimed.

"When the woman intervened to protect her husband, when they pushed her away and confined her…In such situations, some things happen in an unexpected manner,” she said in a shocking statement before the media.

"No dearth of Police"

As per sources, the woman along with her family were on the way to Nagayalanka for daily wage work when they decided to spend the night at the railway station of Repalle, waiting to board a train the next morning. The incident took place around midnight when the three accused persons entered the railway station and forcibly took the woman away from her family to the terminal end of the platform and raped her. Her husband was beaten as he tried to stop them. The husband then went to look for the police, but by the time the woman returned, the accused persons had escaped.

"That (the incident) is unrelated to the shortage of police," she said, adding, "As far as the shortage of police is concerned, it is not severe.”

The statement of the Minister is baffling since there have been two cases of gangrape at the railway station in a mere span of two weeks; the rape of a pregnant woman on May 1, and before that on April 16, a young woman from Maharashtra travelling with her child was raped.

Image: Twitter/@TanetiVanitha