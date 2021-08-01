Andhra Pradesh Illegal Mining: YSRCP MLA Slams TDP Chief, Says 'Naidu Didn't Speak Truth'

Speaking on the Andhra Pradesh mining issue on Saturday, YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad took a jibe on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and said that he never spoke the truth during his visit to TDP leader Devineni Uma's residence.

YSRCP MLA on illegal mining case

YSRCP MLA Vasantha Prasad said, "N Chandrababu Naidu did not speak even a single truth in his visit to Devineni Uma's residence. Mining activity has been going on at Kondapalli and surrounding areas for almost 50 years". These remarks came after Naidu visited the family members of TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswaro Rao, who was arrested on the charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy.

Furthermore, he said, during the TDP regime, the then Krishna district joint collector raised objections on mining in queries in Kondapalli. Then it was Devineni Uma who had approached the then revenue minister KE Krishnamurthy and got a stay order, as per ANI.

Talking about Devineni Uma's allegations, he said, "Now the same Devineni Uma is making allegations that the land is not revenue land but forest and mining activity over there is illegal. TDP is crying foul that their fact-finding committee is prevented from going to Kondapalli. How will they inspect and find facts? Devineni Uma played dramas under the guidance of Chandrababu Naidu and got arrested to gain sympathy."

TDP on illegal mining in Kondapalli

Speaking on YSRCP MLA Vasantha Prasad's statement, TDP State General Secretary Panchumarty Anuradha said that he has been framing TDP leaders in false cases. Slamming MLA Krishna Prasad, she said, "Why else did YSRCP leaders pay a penalty of Rs 10 lakh after tippers were seized in connection with illegal mining in the Kondapalli forests last year? It is unfortunate that Mr. Krishna Prasad is now claiming that no mining is taking place in forest land. The MLA is conducting illegal mining of gravel and sand in Mylavaram segment."

Earlier, the fact-finding committee members of TDP were put under house arrest after which the party blamed the ruling party for detaining them so as to prevent them from visiting the site for inspection.

(With agency inputs)