Andhra Pradesh In 'no Hurry' To Slash VAT On Fuel Prices; Oppn To Hold Dharna Against Govt

In a clear statement, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday asserted that it is "not in a hurry" to slash Value Added Tax (VAT) on the prices of petrol and diesel. The state government will take the "right decision" at the "right time" on fuel pricing, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas stated while addressing the media. He also added that Andhra Pradesh is "not in a hurry" to follow the Centre's suit and the state's decision will be in the best interest of the people.

The statement came after the Union Government last week cut Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 on petrol and diesel, respectively after a month-long spiralling rise in fuel prices in the country. Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run states followed the Union government's decision and announced a cut in excise duty, providing relief to customers. However, as many as 14 states, including Bengal, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh and 6 Union Territories (UTs) refrained from cutting fuel rates immediately.

Naidu jibes CM Reddy over unfulfilled pre-poll vow

Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former CM of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took a sharp jibe at current Cm YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calling him out for not fulfilling promises made during pre-polls of bringing fuel prices to the lowest in the country. He also questioned Reddy for being blindsided towards the "fuel burden" on the people of the state and not cutting fuel rates while other states were following the Centre's step, ANI reported. "Going by his pre-poll promise, the Jagan regime should now cut rates by ₹16 to ₹17 per litre on both petrol and diesel to make Andhra Pradesh's fuel prices the lowest," Naidu had said.

TDP has also planned to hold protests at all petrol pumps on November 9 demanding CM Reddy to reduce fuel prices in the state. “The party cadres will take part in a one-hour dharna at all petrol bunks in the state from 12 noon to 1 pm on November 9, demanding that the state government cut the fuel prices in the state. The chief minister should fulfil his pre-election promise to make petrol and diesel prices in the state lowest in the country," Naidu told reporters on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh government currently collects 31% and 22.25% VAT on petrol and diesel, respectively. Fuel prices in Andhra Pradesh have remained the highest in South India. As of today, petrol is selling at Rs. 110.85 per litre and diesel at Rs. 96.44 per litre.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI