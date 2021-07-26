Andhra Pradesh: Left Parties Stage Protest Against Petrol Price Hike, Accuses The Centre

The Left parties in Andhra Pradesh led by CPM on Monday staged a protest against the rise in fuel prices. The party members held the protest after the petrol prices touched the Rs 100 per litre mark in the state. CPM state Leader P Madhu and senior leader Ch Baburao led the protest where hundreds of workers took part in.

Opposition protests against fuel price hike in AP

The Left party workers along with auto drivers in Vijaywada took part in this protest. The protesting auto drivers said that they were highly concerned with the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and gas. The protested who held rallies and sloganeered around the city, demanded a decrease in the fuel prices. Protesting against the Centre for the price hike, the protesters raised slogans against the Prime Minister and said, "BJP down, Modi down down."

Addressing the protesters, CPM state secretary P Madhu criticised the central government. "Modi government is acting in an outrageous manner. Petrol and diesel prices must be reduced. Auto drivers are suffering a lot. Our protest will continue until the prices are decreased," Madhu said.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers also held protests against the hike at petrol prices. The TDP workers knelt down on their knees and demanded the state government to reduce its tax share. The protesters claimed to continue protests until the petrol prices come down.

Telugu Desam Party workers protest within a burning ring

Earlier in July, some TDP workers stepped inside a ring of fire in Nellore to protest against the rise in fuel prices. Standing amid the ring of fire, the protesters shouted slogans against the fuel price rise in the state. The TDP leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, had earlier asked the current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to put pressure on the Centre for a reduction in fuel prices in the state.

Naidu had said that the recurrent hikes in the petrol and diesel prices have delivered a blow on the common people who were already suffering from the economic slowdown, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Naidu had also stated that the increase in fuel prices will put an increased burden of ₹3,893 crore on the transport sector and this would affect the economic situation of the state.

IMAGE: ANI