Andhra Pradesh EX-CM Naidu Slams CM Jagan Over Amaravati; 'He Backed My Capital City Bill'

During his district-wide campaign 'Badude Badulu,' former Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government for looting people in the name of taxes. During his second day of Badude Badulu, Naidu embarked on a visit to Visakhapatnam and Bheemli wherein the TDP leader spoke against raised taxes and price hikes in the state.

"I have never seen such kind of taxes in any government like Jagan reddy government. The people would not get power supply properly but they cannot escape from huge current bills. Financial burdens were increased unbearably in the name of house tax, garbage tax, drainage tax, lighting tax, water tax, library tax, unauthorised penalties, tax arrears and interest. AP collecting highest diesel and petrol prices in the name GST in the country," Chandrababu told ANI during his district yatra.

Naidu further added, "The people of the state fell under the spell of betrayal promises cast by Jagan Mohan Reddy. He turned unbearably arrogant. He started slamming and punishing the people with taxes and charges in an unprecedented manner. He broke the backs of poorer sections and middle classes, never to recover again." Speaking on the issue of liquor in the state, Naidu accused CM Jagan Reddy of cheating and squeezing people with his J-brands of cheap liquor. "There were McDowells and Kingfisher brands in the past. But now, only Jagan Reddy brands of harmful liquor were being sold to make the people terminally sick," Naidu told ANI.

'Jagan Reddy is a destroyer'

Furthering his salvos at the incumbent CM, the opposition leader in the Andhra Pradesh assembly further asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy had totally destroyed the state with his greedy policies. Referring to the demolition of Praja Vedika, which the former CM constructed, Naidu said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy is a destroyer. He started his ruling with the destruction of Praja Vedika. Rushikonda was pounded and pulverised into powder. Who gave the power to this Chief Minister to do this kind of environmental damage?"

Naidu further warned that when his government will come into power, nobody will be spared. "The TDP would not spare anybody once it would form the Government," Naidu said. He further slammed the state government for making Andhra Pradesh a capital-less state. "Jagan Mohan Reddy supported Amaravati capital city when I introduced capital city bill in assembly during TDP regime. It's very unfortunate, that Jagan Reddy makes Andhra Pradesh a capital-less state. Amaravati is a wealth creation project and poor people's capital city," Naidu added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former TDP regime in Andhra Pradesh had acquired over 33,000 acres of land from the farmers to develop Amaravati as the capital city and a total of 2 lakh crore funds was generated, however, after the YSRCP/YCP assumed power in the state in the subsequent assembly elections, the administration changed the original plan, citing flood-proneness of Amaravati.