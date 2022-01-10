A clash broke out between a mob and BJP workers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district over illegal constructions in the Bandi Atmakur creating a situation of tension in the area. According to state BJP general secretary Vishnuvardan Reddy, an unidentified mob attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Budda Srikanth Reddy and many others on Saturday when they were questioning certain illegal constructions including a mosque.

Issuing a press release, Reddy said that several BJP leaders including Srikanth Reddy and others were questioning the government over legal constructions when a group of people arrived at the spot and attacked the leader. Not just that, they also damaged their vehicles in front of the police, "It is shameful and unfortunately. The BJP is condemning it and demanding strict action on it", he added.

Also alleging a murder attempt on Srikanth Reddy and others, the BJP general secretary also demanded a thorough investigation by the Andhra Pradesh Police. Meanwhile, reacting upon on the same, Director General of Police DG Sawant said that some people were trying to instigate clash in the Kurnool district and police will take stringent action on those who try to provoke people in the name of religion. Apart from that, he has also directed the Superintendent of Police, Kurnool to visit Atmakur and control the law and order situation.

Dispute between two groups leaves many injured

The dispute which broke out between two groups over the construction of a mosque in the Atmakur area on Saturday night, January 9, left several people injured. It turned into a heated argument after BJP leader Srikanth Reddy objected to the construction of a mosque behind the Atmakuru Padmavati School. The matter further escalated when several people were seen burning the vehicles of the BJP leaders and also pelting stones at the police station. Over 15 people have been injured in the incident according to various local news tabloids.

A team of police also reached the spot and tried to pacify the situation, however, the groups started fighting each other. To control the clash, Reddy was taken into custody and shifted to the police station when the mob reached the police station and set several vehicles on fire. In the meantime, the police had to deploy a huge contingent to disperse the crowd and control the situation.

Islamist & PFI goons attacked @BJP4India workers, burnt public &private properties while opposing construction of illegal mosque in Bandi Atmakur.



I strongly condemn this.



Jihadis are getting free run to construct illegal mosques under rule of Jagan.



Appeasement at its peak! pic.twitter.com/XXchtt4QOU — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) January 9, 2022

Condemning the incident, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar also took to Twitter and shared the images from the clash and accused Islamists and PFI goons of attacking BJP leaders and burning public and private property in Bandi Atmakur.

Image: ANI