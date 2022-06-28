Andhra Pradesh: NTR's Statue Allegedly Painted With YSRCP Colours In Bommuluru

Tension gripped Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after the statue of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao was allegedly painted in Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) colours.

After the TDP leaders learnt about the incident that took place in Bommuluru of Gudivada Rural Mandal, they immediately reached the spot and removed the paint. They also poured milk. TDP leaders also painted the statue in yellow and started raising slogans against YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani.

NT Rama Rao is the founder of TDP and served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for over seven years. Besides his political career, he was a popular actor and starred in over 300 films, predominantly in Telugu cinema.

This development comes ahead of TDP's mini-Mahanadu (annual concave) in Krishna district's Gudivada which will be attended by party chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan govt has no right to sell Amaravati lands, says TDP Chief

On June 27, Naidu sought to know how the Jagan Reddy government was seeking to sell lands in Amaravati where it has not laid a single brick in the past three years for the capital city's development.

The Leader of the Opposition also slammed AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA)'s decision to lease out residential buildings, built for government employees, to private firms.

"What right does Jagan have to sell lands in Amaravati when he has not laid a single brick for the capital development? How is the government expecting to get Rs 10 crore an acre when the YSR Congress leaders termed Amaravati a smasaanam' (graveyard)?" Chandrababu questioned.

It is worth nothing that CRDA has decided to auction 248.30 acres of land in Amaravati to raise close to Rs 2,500 crore for taking up development works in the capital city. The auction is expected to take place in July.

Image: Republic World