Andhra Pradesh Police Detain Activists Attempting To Unfurl Tricolour At Jinnah Tower

In a shocking incident, the Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a group of activists who tried to hoist the Indian National Flag on Jinnah Tower in the state's Guntur district. As per sources, when Hindu Vahini activists tried to hoist the National flag on Jinnah Tower on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, police officials who were deployed at the spot opposed the move and took them into custody.

Visuals of the incident were shared by BJP leaders on social media who lashed out at the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for preventing Indians from hosting the Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao remarked that while the Indian flag was being hoisted in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the first time since Independence, the YSRCP government was not allowing the unfurling of the Tricolour on a tower named after the country's divider.

In Srinagar's Lal Chowk, Indian flag is hoisted with pride today but in AP's Guntur town, YCP govt is not allowing unfurling of India flag on "Jinnah tower". Do you consider Muslims in Guntur less patriotic @YSJagan or you are using even this to appease Muslims Mr. CM? @BJP4India https://t.co/cFjR0rhsWH — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) January 26, 2022

BJP co in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar also slammed CM Reddy asking him if 'Jinnah circle' was not a part of the Republic of India.

Mr @ysjagan, entire Nation wants to Know from you whether Jinna Circle in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh is part of Republic of India or not? #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Ibx7Lz5CNz — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 26, 2022

Lal Chowk Clock Tower Proudly Unfurls India's Tricolour

As the country celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, Srinagar's Lal Chowk witnessed a historic Tricolour hoisting - the first at the iconic venue since India's independence from British Raj. In visuals proudly captured by Republic TV cameras, social activists of Jammu and Kashmir are seen on-board a crane in the process of unfurling the Indian National Flag at the city square of the UT's summer capital.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Kashmiri activists Yusuf and Sajjid, who executed the hoisting of Tricolour at Lal Chowk's Clock Tower in Srinagar said, "This (unfurling of Tricolour) could not happen in 70 years because previous governments were biased. They said one thing in Jammu and Kashmir and contradicted themselves at New Delhi. They did not let it happen."

"For the previous government, this was not a big deal, but not for us. They could have easily done this," they added.