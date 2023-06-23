Telangana Polls: YS Sharmila To Hold Talks With Congress Over Seat Sharing Formula

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's younger sister YS Sharmila, who has started her own political outfit YSR Telangana Party, is on the edge of merging her party with the Congress in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, sources claimed. Both states are scheduled to head for assembly polls in less than a year's time.

Sharmila is expected to hold a key meeting with the Congress top brass soon. While speaking to Republic, sources close to the YSRTP said that Sharmila has asked the Congress party for 45 seats out of 119 in Telangana. Whereas the Congress party was contemplating giving only 5 to 10 seats. Further discussions on seat sharing formula are underway, sources said.

It added that Congress was looking for a merger with the YSRTP but the party members will not make it happen at any cost. "Sharmila will not contest in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections in 2024," the YSRTP sources added.

Congress hints at YSRTP merger

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy asserted that there are many senior leaders joining the Congress from BRS and BJP. "The ultimate aim of the leaders is to get KCR out of power in Telangana. We have also heard that YSRTP party chief YS Sharmila is trying to approach some of the senior Congress leaders in the National Capital. Congress party always welcomes people who want to work along with our ideology."

Responding to the talks of Congress and YSRTP, BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said that this is nothing, but a comedy and YS Sharmila does not have any stature in Telangana. A party which is already weak is asking for another party to join hands and this is not going to have any impact on the BRS, whereas BRS will once again come to power and KCR will be the chief Minister once again.

