Andhra Pradesh Proposes To Levy Property Tax On Market Value Of Property, BJP Opposes

On Saturday, June 13, former Visakhapatnam MLA and BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju condemned the act of the Andhra Pradesh government, for allegedly mortgaging the collector's office and increasing municipal taxes during the COVID crisis. He referred to this proposal as a 'foolish' and 'unfortunate' move.

Raju questioned the State government if it will sell off King George Hospital (KGH) once all of its assets exhaust. He informed that the Andhra Pradesh Government is planning to mobilise loans by mortgaging government assets to the tune of Rs. 1,600 crores. He further said, "As part of the exercise the state government is planning to mortgage Vishakapatnam Collectorate, stretching at an extent of 2.94 acres, government guest house in 5.53 acres, and Tehsildar office at Maharanipeta in 2.35 acres".

Explaining the unfortunate situation of people, he said, "The IAS, IPS, and other authorities benefit from people's money. They get their official house and cars from the taxes they pay. This is why they are advising the government to increase taxes". Hinting at a possible protest against the state government, he further added, "Democracy has been killed in Andhra Pradesh, and the money of its people is being exploited".

BJP voice against State government

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said "In the name of implementing welfare schemes, the YSRCP government has made the State cash-strapped. Since taking oath as the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not taken any initiative which could generate revenue". Raju and Madhav criticised the YSRCP for allegedly trying to lease several government properties in the district. They said that Jagan should rethink before taking such a decision. They further added that the BJP would take up programmes in the name of ‘Vizag not for sale’ against the decision and would also go legally.

The revised tax structure of Andhra Pradesh

In November 2020, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued a Government Order (GO) promulgating an ordinance to change the system of levying property tax from annual rental value basis (ARV system) to capital value (CV) system. The government, in the GO 198, issued the ‘Rules for levy and assessment of property tax’. The government will levy the property tax (PT) based on the CV of the property.

(With ANI input)

(Image Credit: ANI)