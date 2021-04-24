Andhra Pradesh: Senior TDP Leader Dhullipalla Narendra Arrested By Anti-Corruption Bureau

For his alleged corruption charges, senior Telugu Dasam Party (TDP) leader Dhullipalla Narendra Kumar has been arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). He was arrested from Chintalapudi village in Ponnur mandal. The charges against him stand due to his financial irregularities in Sangam Dairy.

TDP Chief and ex-Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have condemned the arrest stating it is a political vendetta of ruling YSRCP. He also criticized the arrest as there were no prior notices served to Dhullipalla. Reportedly the police arrested him from his residents during early hours. Cases have been registered against him under sections 408,409,418,420,471,120 (B) (rw). He will be soon produced in the court. Currently, the accused is shifted to the ACB office in Gollapudi.

The TDP chief also claimed that the ruling government has failed in containing the COVID-19 crisis.

"YSRCP government is in a partnership agreement with Gujarat's Amil company. The conspiracy is to destroy local dairies. The government has also not been able to contain the pandemic crisis and this is done only to change the focus from the current situation. They are taking revengeful measures against TDP leader," added TDP leader demanding the immediate release of Dhullipala claiming he has been illegally cases have been filed against him.

Sangam Dairy case

Dhullipala is ex-chairman of Guntur district Milk producers Cooperative Union Limited and Guntur district Milk Producers. since 2010 Dhulipalla Narendra has been the chairman of Sangam Dairy. Reportedly Dhullipala's wife has also been served a notice. Sangam Dairy Managing Director Gopal Krishna is also reportedly arrested. Dhullipalla is a TDP leader and was an MLA from Ponnur constituency.

He has also won five times as an MLA from TDP and the party has blamed that YSRCP is taking revenge. The TDP has alleged that YSRCP has some dealings with companies like Amul and alleged that the local dairies in AP were being crippled deliberately in order to benefit the Gujarat-based company. There had been no developments on the case for the past two years as well. The TDP leaders are alleging that instead of focusing on the current COVID-19 cases the ruling party is targeting TDP.