Andhra Pradesh: TDP Accuses CM Reddy Of Giving Away State's Sand Resources To TN's Mafia

K. Pattabhi Ram, national spokesman for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), accused the YSRCP chief and current Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government of giving over all of the state's sand resources to Tamil Nadu sand mafia baron J. Sekar Reddy and his colleagues in a pre-planned scheme on Sunday.

Pattabhi Ram said in an official statement that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government awarded a sand contract to JP Power Ventures, which then awarded a sub-contract to Turnkey Enterprise, which belonged to Sekhar Reddy's close colleague Bosani Srinivasa Reddy.

While addressing the press, the TDP leader added that all sand bills in Andhra Pradesh were now being issued in the name of Turnkey and that they were refusing to take any digital payments or online invoicing. He alleged that every day, large sums of money were illegally mobilised, and currency containers were crossing the Andhra Pradesh border.

Reddy's sand mafia has taken over AP's sand mining: TDP leader

Calling it an unfortunate instance, the TDP elaborated that workers from Tamil Nadu were now seen throughout the sand stretches and in its transportation. He said that Sekhar Reddy's sand mafia has entirely taken over sand mining in AP. In 2016, Bosani Srinivasa Reddy's name was also included in the IT searches in TN, when Sekhar Reddy was found with Rs 100 crore in cash and 120 kg of gold bars. He also added that the price of sand in Andhra Pradesh is now beyond the reach of a common man.

"Sekhar Reddy was undoubtedly the Benami of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was only because of this, that the AP sand mining was halted till the Turnkey Enterprises company of Sekhar Reddy's partner Bosani Srinivasa Reddy got around March 2021. Even the Jagan Government gave sand tenders to JP just a week before Turnkey Enterprises was registered in January 2021," TDP leader said.

Giving details about the alleged scam, the TDP leader said, "The previous free sand policy under the Chandrababu regime was cancelled immediately after the YCP came to power. Now, a tractor of sand costs Rs 7,000 as against Rs 1,500 in the TDP rule. A lorry of sand costs Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 as against Rs 5,000 during the TDP regime."

TDP leader accuses YSRCP mines minister of misleading people

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the Mines Minister, was charged by the TDP leader with deceiving people while holding a constitutional position. He said, "While the AP people were suffering greatly because of the sand mafia, Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was busy making all false statements. He made wrong statements that they were implementing online sand transactions and thousands of cases were booked against the sand mafia."

He concluded by saying, "Peddireddy was saying that TN workers had specialized expertise in sand mining just like UP workers were famous for centring and West Bengal workers for road bending. The Minister should accept that the TN Sekhar Reddy mafia was very well trained in looting sand resources like nobody else."

(With ANI input)