Andhra Pradesh: TDP Marks 'horn Protests' At Petrol Bunks; Seeks Full Levy In VAT On Fuel

Abiding the call of party Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, party workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday, November 9 staged protests at petrol bunks across Andhra Pradesh with their demand for a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) rates on petrol and diesel prices. The protest was held throughout the state from 12 noon to 1 pm. Party cadres blew horns and raised slogans against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for a complete levy in VAT on petrol and diesel fuels.

Hundreds of TDP activists in clusters carrying their party flag on their two-wheelers staged demonstrations near various fuel stations creating major chaos across the state.

"The party cadres will take part in a one-hour dharna at all petrol bunks in the state from 12 noon to 1 pm on November 9, demanding that the state government cut the fuel prices in the state," Naidu had told media persons on Friday.

Chief Minister has forgotten his promise made to people: Naidu

Censuring the exponential rise in the price of fuel in the state, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disregarded the promises that he made during the election campaign. Chandrababu Naidu reminded that CM Reddy had vowed to completely abolish VAT on petrol and diesel in the state if YSRCP was voted to power in the state. Naidu slammed CM Reddy for "ignoring" this promise made to people in the state.

"The chief minister should fulfil his pre-election promise to make petrol and diesel prices in the state lowest in the country,” TDP President Chandrababu Naidu said.

Naidu blames AP govt for rise in oil prices in the state

The TDP Supremo, Naidu further blamed the Andhra Pradesh government for not taking any concrete steps to reduce the price of oils and accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of constantly rising petrol and diesel prices.

Naidu said it was due to corruption, extravagance, and incompetent administration that the price of fuel has seen such new heights.

TDP leaders under house arrest

Meanwhile, several leaders of the TDP were placed under house arrest on Tuesday to impede them from attending the demonstrations and protest rallies that led to snarled-up traffic across the state. TDP Kadapa Parliamentary in-charge M Linga Reddy and party in-charge for the Rajampet seat R Sreenivasa Reddy were placed under house arrest. Police gathered around their houses barring them from leaving their house for the dharnas even as they argued that the act was a breach of their right to protest, which has been assured by the constitution.

Meanwhile, TDP Mydukur in-charge Putta Sudhakar was restricted from leaving his house in Proddatur town. Demonstrations were held in every corner of the state including in temple town Tirupati where party leaders led by former MLA M Sugunamma demonstrated at a fuel station on Tilak Road.

