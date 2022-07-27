Andhra Pradesh: TDP Stages Protest Against YSRCP Govt, Demands Welfare Schemes For Dalits

Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada witnessed a tense situation on Tuesday after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers staged a massive protest against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government near Dharna Chowk. This happened in view of the opposition's demands for the implementation of welfare schemes for the Dalits in the state.

As ANI reported, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers staged their "Dalit Garjana dharna" during which several party leaders and workers were demonstrating near Dharna Chowk. Some leaders were also seen climbing up on a water tank while the police were making attempt to stop them from doing the same. Barricades were also erected to control the gathering.

However, as the protesting workers alleged that they were given permission by the police, it is now being stopped. The protestors also called out at the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh dubbing it "anti-Dalits" for failing in implementing welfare schemes for the community. Some leaders were also arrested by the police for demonstrating without permission.

Among the protesting leaders, TDP politburo member and former minister Nakka Anand Babu while speaking to the media alleged that the state government led by CM Reddy was not providing funds. Furthermore, he also claimed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been using undemocratic means to stop their peaceful and democratic protests.

Notably, Anand Babu was among the ones who were stopped by police while heading to Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada to participate in the protest. He was also seen getting into a heated argument with the police.

Centre's minority welfare programme

Earlier in February this year, the central government announced its New 15 Point Programme for the welfare of Minority Communities adding that it will be implemented throughout the country. Covering various schemes/initiatives of the participating Ministries/Departments, it aims to ensure that the underprivileged and weaker sections of six centrally notified minority communities have equal opportunities for availing of the various government welfare schemes so that they can contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the country.

Under the Centre's programme, various schemes are to be implemented by various ministries and departments throughout the country for the welfare of notified minorities.

