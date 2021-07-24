Andhra Pradesh: TDP Urges CM To Protest Against Privatisation Of Visakha Steel Plant

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday committed the party’s complete support to the 'Save Visakha Steel' agitation. He claimed that the elected representatives from his party were willing to even resign from their official posts to protect the 'prestigious' steel plant in the port city.

Naidu sent a letter on Friday to the Convenor of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, appreciating them for their continued strive to save the steel plant and fighting any hurdle or difficulties that came their way. The TDP said it was 'heartwarming' to see consistent protests being held against the privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as Visakha Steel, under the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee. He insisted that it was essential for the motion that the current Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy pledged his support as well as his party’s support for the steel plant agitation and stop privatisation to an end. He said in the letter, "Only our collective and united struggle will save the steel plant from the privatisation move."

Why is the plant so important?

Naidu paid tribute to the agitators who made the RINL Steel Plant a possibility and said, "In spite of many hurdles, the steel plant was built and dedicated to the nation in 1992. Since the plant had accumulated losses to the tune of about Rs 4,000 crore by 2000, there was a proposal to privatise the plant by the then Government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee." The plant in Visakhapatnam was built after a massively long struggle by the Telugu people. In the 1960s, the people united and rose above region, religion and caste and came up with the slogan, “Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku' (Visakha Steel - birthright of Andhras). Naidu said, "Upon the request of the then Government of Andhra Pradesh and my personal request, the Government of India provided a restructuring package of Rs. 1,333 crore, which helped to turn the plant profitable.” Back in February, Naidu had called for a statewide protest against the privatisation of the plant and had accused CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for betraying the state.

(With ANI inputs)