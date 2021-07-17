Andhra Pradesh: TDP Workers Protest Against Fuel Price Hike Inside 'ring Of Fire'

On Saturday, July 17, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh were seen protesting. The workers stood within a ring of fire and raised slogans. The protest was held against the fuel price hike in the country. The current petrol price in Nellore is Rs. 108.37.

#WATCH | Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers protest against fuel price hike by standing inside a ring of fire and raising slogans. pic.twitter.com/FY9htKeFHG — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

A number of parties in the state have been protesting against the recent hike in fuel prices. Dr Sake Sailajanath, the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, had described the fuel price hike as a petro bomb lobbed on people. He had slammed the Central government for increasing the fuel price rates, despite the lowering of crude oil prices on a worldwide level. There had been a protest organised by the Machilipatnam Parliament constituency Congress unit. On Saturday, the fuel rates are above Rs 106 for all major cities in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The petrol price in Visakhapatnam is Rs. 106.80, as of today. The petrol and diesel rates are revised at 6 AM every day.

History of Telugu Desam Party; statements made by party leader N. Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party is active in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and was founded in 1982. The party leader is N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The current Chief Minister of the state is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Last month, Naidu had asked Reddy to put pressure on the Centre for a reduction in fuel prices in the state. Naidu had said that the recurrent hikes in the petrol and diesel prices have delivered a blow on the people who are already reeling under the economic slowdown, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also stated that the increase in fuel prices will put a burden of ₹3,893 crore on the transport sector and that as a cascading effect, the prices of essential commodities will also go up. He further added that the farmers gearing up for the Kharif season will also face hardships, if the prices of fuel in the state are not brought down.

(IMAGE: PTI)