Andhra Pradesh: TDP, YSRCP Councillors Clash At Meeting In Guntur, Dramatic Video Surfaces

Another clash between YSRCP and TDP has surfaced in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, where the leaders from both the parties were seen involved in clashes with each other. A dramatic video has also surfaced, which is being claimed to be of the incident, wherein leaders of both the parties can be seen dragging each other and blowing slaps and punches.

The incident is claimed to have taken place at a municipal council meeting at an office in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, where the councillors of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and councillors of ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) were taking part.

Both parties accuse each other

According to the reports, a heated argument took place between the councillors of TDP and YSRCP during the meeting which led to the clash. As per reports, during the council meeting the leaders of TDP disagreed with some of the decisions made by the ruling party. This disagreement reportedly turned into a clash between the leaders of the two parties.

According to the sources, both the parties are accusing each other for the clash, but no complaint has been reportedly filed by any of the parties regarding the incident to the police. However, the local police are yet to respond to the issue.

Meanwhile, after the scuffle between YSRCP and TDP councillors in the municipal council meeting in Tenali area of Guntur district, the TDP members started protesting against YSRCP. They alleged that they had objected over the approval of a single tender for the door-to-door works, which didn't go well with the ruling party members. They claimed that the police intervened and removed members of both parties.

This is not the first time leaders of both the parties have got into scuffle and had been in a faceoff kind of situation.