Andhra Pradesh: TDP's Chandrababu Naidu On 2-day Visit To Flood-hit Areas To Assess Damage

As Andhra Pradesh is hit by heavy rains in several parts of the state, former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu embarked on a two-day visit to the flood-affected areas of the both combined Godavari districts. On July 21 and 22, the TDP chief will visit all these areas to get first-hand information on the damages caused due to floods.

Naidu had earlier slammed the Andhra Pradesh government, and said that the State Government has miserably failed in the rescue and relief operation of the people who are facing hardships due to the Godavari floods, and that the Chief Minister left people in the lurch and did not conduct the field visit to get first-hand information on the damage caused due to these floods.

Godavari Flood Level Begins To Recede

Meanwhile, floodwaters in river Godavari has started receding, falling below the 25 lakh cusecs mark on Sunday night, but 626 villages in five districts of Andhra Pradesh still remain marooned. State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said that 97,205 persons were evacuated from flood-hit villages and 84,734 of them were lodged in 191 relief camps.

"The inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram remained at 24.74 lakh cusecs. It is expected to go further down but people in habitations along the river course still need to be vigilant till the flood fully recedes," Ambedkar said in a release. They were closely monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operation Centre here and taking required measures accordingly,'' he added.

(With PTI Inputs)