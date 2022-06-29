Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh: Tussle Erupts Among BJP & YSRCP Leaders Leaving 6 Injured; Probe Underway

A major tussle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday which left six injured.

In a big development, a major dispute broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. 

Six BJP leaders were injured after a tussle allegedly broke out between BJP and YSRCP leaders in Dharmavaram Press Club in Sathya Sai District on Tuesday, according to police

Reportedly, BJP leaders gathered at the Sathya Sai District for a press conference when the clash took place. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the district. BJP leaders claimed that the YSRCP Dharmavaram MLA Kethi Reddy’s followers attacked the leaders at the press club on Tuesday. 

Sathya Sai District police noted that six people have been injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Officials further added that a case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated. 

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)

