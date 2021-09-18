Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP, TDP Workers Clash Outside Chandrababu Naidu's Residence

Amid escalating friction between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party, a violent clash was witnessed outside former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli on Friday. Both the parties have filed complaints against each other at the state DGP office.

While the YSRCP delegation accused a TDP leader of using derogatory language against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and started protesting outside former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's residence, the Telugu Desam Party workers condemned their protest and arrived at the spot to counter-demonstrate leading to clashes. A complaint was lodged by both parties with the state DGP after the police had to intervene.

TDP's remarks on Andhra Pradesh CM

TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, while speaking at a memorial meeting in Sattenapalli, on Thursday, allegedly made certain disrespectful remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that did not go well with the ruling party workers and leaders. Condemning the same, YSRCP leaders Jogi Ramesh and Sudhakar Babu warned of serious consequences for his comments and demanded an open apology from former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Patrudu.

Acting upon this, the YSRCP delegation led by party MLA Jogi Ramesh started protesting outside Chandrababu Naidu's residence at Undavalli.

Later, workers from the TDP also reached the spot, escalating tensions that resulted in a violent clash between workers of the two parties. They were also seen pelting stones at each other and accusing each other of initiating the attacks. The situation was brought under control after the police intervened. Reportedly, MLA Jogi Ramesh's vehicle was also vandalised by TDP supporters during the protests. Later, the police had to intervene and baton charge the mob to control the situation.

YSRCP and TDP accuse each other of initiating violence

After being dispersed by the police force, both the parties reached state DGP Gautam Sawang's office and the drama continued there. Additionally, TDP workers accused the police of being biased and not allowing them to speak to the DGP.

Later, both the political parties were allowed to meet and file their respective complaint. Also, they have released videos accusing each other of initiating the attacks outside Naidu's residence.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)