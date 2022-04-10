Andhra Pradesh's New Cabinet List Accessed By Republic; Ministers To Take Oath On Monday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday overhauled his Cabinet, expanding the representation of SCs, STs, and backward classes. Sources informed Republic Media Network that out of 25, a total of 17 ministers represent the SC, ST, and minority communities, which measures up to 68% of the cabinet. It is pertinent to note that the new Ministers are set to take oath at 11:31 am on Monday.

The present Cabinet was sworn in on June 8, 2019, after YSRCP formed the government winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly. There are five deputy Chief Ministers in the present cabinet. As part of his efforts to achieve caste balance in the state, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to appoint five new Deputy CMs.

The incumbent Deputy CMs represent the communities of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, Minority, and Kapu. There are also 11 ministers from various castes including four Jagan's, seven OBCs, five SCs, and one each from the ST and Muslim communities. With Andhra Pradesh's State Assembly elections set for 2024, this rejig is critical, the CM exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Republic TV has accessed the full list of all the new cabinet ministers in Andhra Pradesh which includes-

Dharmana Prasada Rao

Sidiri Appalaraju

Botsa Satyanarayana

P. Rajanna Dora

Gudivada Amarnath

Buddi Muthyala Naidu

Dadishetti Raja

Pinipe Vishwaroopam

Cheluboina venugopalakrishna

Taneti Vanitha

Karumuri Nageswararao

Kittu Satyanarayana

Jogi Ramesh

Ambati Rambabu

Meraga Nagarjuna

Vidadala Rajini

Kakani Govardhanreddy

Amjad Basha - Muslim

Buggana Rajendranath

Gummanooru Jayaram

Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy

Narayanaswamy

Roja K. Selvamani

Usha Sricharan

Adimulupu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh gets new districts

This comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh's map witnessed a significant redraft. 13 new districts have been established under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, bringing the total number of districts in the state to 26. It should be noted that there was one district for every 38.15 lakh people before the formation of the 26 districts, and now there will be 19.7 lakh people per district after the formation of the 26 districts.The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Palanadu, Bapatla, Nandyala, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya and Tirupati.